Subaru impreza s6 wrc by richard burns sold for 3 billion

If the Subaru Impreza 22B STI that was sold a few weeks ago for just over 1,100 million pesos seemed to you that it was somewhat expensive, with everything and that it is part of a limited edition, it has nothing to do against it. Subaru Impreza S6 WRC by Richard Burns recently sold at auction Well, they paid 610,000 pounds sterling, just over 3,100 million pesos.

Gallery: Richard Burns’ Subaru Impreza S6 WRC

What makes it so special? In 2000 this was the car with which Richard Burns and his co-driver Robert Reid won the Rally of Great Britain, which was bought after crossing the finish line. The name of the buyer is not known but what is known is that he had it in his possession until now and did not make any kind of change; in fact, there is still an uncovered energy bar in the door pocket.

Subaru Impreza S6 WRC Richard Burns

Likewise, this Subaru Impreza S6 WRC from Richard Burns maintains its original blue color and the decoration with which it competed more than 20 years ago, its opposed four-cylinder turbo engine, the sequential transmission and all the communication and telemetry equipment that, as seen in the images, reveal the age of the car and how much the times have changed.

Not for nothing is it considered the most original car in the WRC and one of the reasons why its new owner paid those £ 610,000. Also, on a more nostalgic note, takes rally fans back to one of the best times in the sport; time that will not return, knowing that from next year hybrid engines will be introduced.

Gallery: Richard Burns’ Subaru Impreza S6 WRC

Clearly the future of the rally will continue to open the gap between the racing cars and the street models on which they are supposedly based, which is why This Subaru Impreza S6 WRC from Richard Burns takes on even more nostalgic value. Enough to have paid more than 3,000 million pesos? For its new owner it was.

Subaru Impreza S6 WRC Richard Burns