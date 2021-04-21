Subaru impreza 22b sti sold for 1,100 million pesos

Auction portal Bring A Trailer is never short of the ‘outrageous’ toys and prices that often get attention, and recently this 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi was the one to grab the headlines. And with good reason, because at the close of the auction the winning bid was for $ 312,555, that is, about 1,130 million pesos at the change of day.

What will the person with the winning bid take home? The Subaru Impreza 22B STi was manufactured in limited units for commemorate 40 years of the brand and its third consecutive World Rally Championship title, based on the Impreza of that time but with a three-door body and the classic combination of the rally cars of the moment: blue with gold wheels.

The engine is a turbocharged 2.2-liter four-cylinder boxer, the five-speed manual transmission and of course the four-wheel drive. Known as the EJ22G, Subaru advertised 280 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 268 lb.-ft. of torque at 3,200 rpm for this engine.

Regarding this specific unit of the Subaru Impreza 22B STi, it is the # 156 of 400 manufactured, originally sold in Japan and imported into the United States in June of last year under the exemption Show and Display, whereby the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) limits its use to a maximum of 2,500 miles per year. The new owner will have to apply again to this registry.

With everything and that in the images it is seen that it is in an impeccable state, This Impreza 22B marks 40,000 km on the odometer (of which only 100 were added by its most recent owner in the United States) and write down a series of maintenance carried out that would give the assurance that its new owner will be able to use it without problem.

If you read this news and all you think is that you were late to bid, no problem. Hagerty’s UK division announces another Subaru Impreza 22B STi to go on sale and that, thanks to the fact that it was sold for more than 300,000 dollars, “it could exceed 200,000 pounds sterling”, that is, 1,000 million Colombian pesos.