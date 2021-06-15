Subaru forester 2022 launch in japan

Following its debut in 2018, the fifth generation Subaru Forester received its first half-life upgrade, initially introduced in its local Japanese market, with changes that mainly focus on the design of its front part. However, there are also a little minor ones inside.

The most noticeable change is in the new shape of the headlights while the frame of the explorers varies by version; on the grill there are also new appliqués but the variations here are not so significant. The same happens in the rear of the Subaru Forester 2022, which is why the brand would have only shared a single photo.

Subaru Forester 2022

Subaru also announced three new colors for its 2022 Forester, Autumn Green Metallic, Cascade Green Silica and Brilliant Bronze Metallic, as well as a new design for 18-inch wheels. The versions available for this SUV, in the Japanese market, will be Touring, X-Break, Advance and Sport.

Gallery: 2022 Subaru Forester

Just as in the rear of the Subaru Forester 2022 there are no changes in the design, the same happens in the interior, where the arrangement of all the elements remains the same. Subaru, however, says it will offer new upholstery and that EyeSight system received software update and increased stereo camera angle to improve the functionality of this system.

Subaru Forester 2022

In Japan the Subaru Forester 2022 will continue to be offered with the 174 horsepower 1.8 turbo engine for the Sport version, the 2.0 e-Boxer and the 2.5-liter aspirated, for which it is expected that in the rest of the world there will be no differences in the engines offered either.

The 2022 Subaru Forester is now available for pre-order in your local market and It shouldn’t take long for the same to start happening in the other markets, where there may be some cosmetic changes.

Subaru Forester 2022