Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition: How good the black color suits this SUV

A few days ago we told you that the Subaru Ascent he was about to increase his range. The arrival of a new special finish once again put this D-SUV in the information pillory. Above all, remind us in Europe of the need to know a series of models that unfortunately we cannot see, touch and test. All in all, the version Onyx Edition It won’t make customers go crazy with this Ascent, although it does push your sales a bit further.

Well, after a short teaser announcement, Subaru North American managers have released all the material. As we already advance, the arrival of this completion to your portfolio it does not represent a great evolution neither in its aesthetics nor in its equipment possibilities. Of course, the improvements it receives help it offer a more powerful image as well as interesting. That, not to mention its complete equipment.

Onyx Edition trim adds a touch of elegance to the Subaru Ascent’s design

First of all, the Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition exterior image evolves thanks to new decorative moldings. As the name suggests, they are black in color and we can see them in the generous front grill, 20 inch alloy wheels or tailgate anagrams. If we go inside, we see that the StarTex upholstery (which repels water) extends over the seven seats with which it is equipped, as well as a heated steering wheel.

However, the section that benefits the most is the standard equipment. The Ascen Onyx Edition falls between the Premium and Limited finishes, offering the best of the former and the options of the latter. Thus, elements such as rear cross traffic alert, detection of objects in the blind spot or automatic braking in reverse. Nor can we ignore the automatic climate in the second row or hands-free access and start.

The Subaru Ascent range is enriched with the Onyx Edition finish

As for extras, the Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition has only one pack. This includes panoramic sunroof, Starlink navigation system with 6.5-inch touchscreen or retractable boot cover. Regarding the mechanical supply, the 2.4 liter gasoline block with 194 kW (264 hp) of power and a maximum torque of 376 Nm. The transmission is automatic by continuous CVT variator and the permanent all-wheel drive AWD.

Source – Subaru