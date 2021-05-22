Suarez’s tears

Maybe Oblak has been more decisive, Llorente may have grown more than anyone else, Koke may have exercised superior leadership, but this will go down in history as the League of Luis Suarez. Despised and pointed out by Barça, he came to be veiled accused of damaging the locker room. The Uruguayan is much more than Messi’s friend, he is simply a period striker.

His tears at the end of the game denote the enormous suffering experienced, the incomprehension of feeling singled out, the obligation to explain to their children that they had to change clubs and cities. He knew how to turn contempt into strength to keep working, not to complain about his knee, to leave his soul in each game, to get pissed off after being changed, not to stop being a unique scorer. The Atleti del Cholo had this time the differential of a differential striker, which fit like a glove in the peculiar philosophy of Atleti, as it had already done in Ajax, Liverpool or the Uruguayan national team. Suárez was always able to adapt to any environment, to any circumstance.

I imagine the smile of Messi, already in his vacation retreat, with his team playing in Eibar, jumping with the second goal of his great friend in Zorrilla. He wanted to show his closeness in the most important week for Atlético and Suárez’s claim is a joy for those who love him beyond football.

If the end of the season has been exciting, it will not be less so the day after with the future of Zidane, de Koeman, de Ramos, de Suárez, even Bale in the air. The League of the most difficult year is over and the team that believes in the impossible and that enforced the ‘Suarez zone’, as Cholo would say, won it.