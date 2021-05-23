“Suárez is renewed, it only depends on him; Simeone I think it will continue “

05/22/2021

On at 23:41 CEST

Enrique Cerezo, president of Atlético de Madrid who has become LaLiga Santander 2020-21 champion after beating Valladolid 1-2, assured that Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez is “renewed and only depends on him” while Argentine coach Diego Pablo Simeone He said that he believes he is “determined to continue” in the rojiblanco team.

“Luis Suárez is magnificent, wonderful, an excellent person, he has shown it on the field and after the game with those tears and that emotion that he has left for all Spaniards and the world. He is a great player, a great person and a magnificent scorer If you ask me about the renewal, I tell you that it is renewed and it only depends on him if he wants to continue or not, and I think he will have no doubts “said the Atlético president to ‘Movistar LaLiga’.

As for the coach, Cerezo recalled at the José Zorrilla stadium that Simeone is “the coach and player who has won the most titles” (this is his eighth title as a coach, and he won another two as a player, the League and the 1996 Cup). “He will do what he wants to do, if he wants to continue he will continue, but I think he is determined to continue”added the rojiblanco president.

The leader of the mattress team was “very happy and very happy” for the title, although he recognized “the penalty” of not having fans at the Valladolid stadium.

“It was an exciting game because of the result, because we played with a team that played the category and congratulate all the fans who have not been able to come to see us, it has been a very difficult League, which with the pandemic has been terrible and fortunately we have managed to win it even in the last game, “he said.

The rojiblanco president asked “restraint” to the mattress fans in the celebrations and that they comply with “current regulations” regarding health measures regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will have time to celebrate it, we have a whole year to do it, they have to be consistent, not only Atlético hurt ourselves but a lot of people who have nothing to do with football. You have to be moderate, be respectful and comply with the rules “, he stressed.

For the Atlético president, the fact that this League was decided on the last day shows that it is “very competitive, very strong and many teams can be champions”.

Cerezo confirmed that they will receive the title this Sunday at their stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano, with the presence of the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales, the mayor of the capital José Luis Martínez-Almeida, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso and the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes.

“Tomorrow will not only be Rubiales but the mayor of Madrid, the president of the Community and the Minister of Culture and Sports will be there to bring us this magnificent award to be able to present this award to the Community of Madrid and all the Atléticos of all Spain, which there are millions, “he concluded.