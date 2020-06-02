In a letter published on Instagram, Héctor Suárez Gomís says he feels completely broken after the death of his father, Héctor Suárez

Héctor Suárez Gomís released a letter, through his Instagram account, after the death of his father, the first actor Héctor Suárez.

In the letter, Suárez Gomís, said he is “totally broken and a great pain invades him.”

In the publication, accompanied by an image of both, the son of the first actor dedicates a few paragraphs to remembering the surgical interventions his father went through and details that one of his favorite things was the smell of his father.

See this post on Instagram This will be the first of many letters of mine that you will no longer read. I am totally broken and a great pain invades me. Only a few hours have passed and for now, what I miss the most; it’s your smell. As a child when you hugged me, your scent lingered on me for hours. In addition to feeling security and all your love, always, in each hug; I felt protected when I smelled you. When you said good night, good morning, in our greetings and our goodbyes; Besides hugging you and kissing you, I loved smelling you. Five years ago it was the first operation and I remember that when they came for you to take you to the operating room, a terrible fear invaded me because there was the possibility of not seeing you again and when I hugged you, I took a deep breath so that smell never left me … My dad’s smell! In total there were 15 operations and in the 15, I did exactly the same: before they took you to the operating room, I kissed you, hugged you and breathed very deeply to keep your scent … and today I said goodbye to you forever; I did it one last time. What do you do when your heart is so broken? Cry? I haven’t stopped doing it! What is done when your hero has ceased to exist? What am I going to do tomorrow when I want to send you a written message or a voice message? How do I explain to Pablo that he will never see his grandfather play again? What is Ximena going to do with this commission that she will never be able to give you? How can I stop feeling so much pain? Exactly a year ago you were in the hospital, they were going to remove your left kidney and I dialed you on your cell phone to tell you not to miss the Andy Ruiz fight that I had just seen live. You remember? You just left forever and we are already talking about boxing! So it will be from now on, I will talk to you and you will answer me in my mind. I don’t know how long it takes to adapt to our new way of communicating, but I will do it every day and at all hours. I will need to see you, hear you, feel you, touch you, hug you, kiss you and what I miss the most right now; is not being able to smell you. Thanks for being my dad! A post shared by Héctor Suárez Gomís (@pelongomis) on Jun 2, 2020 at 9:34 PDT

Suárez Gomís confirms death of his father

Earlier, Héctor Suárez Gomís reported via Twitter the death of his father.

To friends, colleagues and all the media: With deep pain, we want to compa… https://t.co/q0X8MKl7Kj – Héctor Suárez Gomís (@PelonGomis) June 2, 2020

In a statement issued by his widow Zara Calderón and their children Héctor Suárez Gomís, Julieta Suárez Gomís, Rodrigo Suárez Calderón and Isabella Suárez Calderón, it was indicated that in a few more days they would talk to the media, after “processing this duel”.

With iconic characters like ‘Transit‘, whom he played in’ El mil usos’ (1981), ‘El No hay’ and ‘Doña Soyla’, in the weekly program ‘¿Qué pasa nos?’ and ‘El negro Tomás’, in’ Puro loco ‘, respectively, Héctor Suárez gave evidence of the experience he acquired in theater, cinema and television, means of expression in which he had a presence, sometimes simultaneously, in addition to the successful cabaret seasons that he performed in the most important nightclubs.

In recent years, the actor presented various health problems, following the bladder cancer that was detected on September 4, 2015.

On May 3, 2020, amid confinement due to the pandemic of COVID-19Héctor Suárez decided to debut on the platform TikTok with a character he called ‘Don Sebas’; With just nine posts, the actor had more than 140,000 followers and more than 254,000 ‘Likes’.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital