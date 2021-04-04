Suárez and Llorente, down against Betis

04/04/2021

On at 23:06 CEST

Luis Suarez, Marcos Llorente and Kondogbia They will not be able to play the next Atlético league match. Both saw the fifth yellow in the game that the rojiblancos are playing in Seville and will have to fulfill the suspension against Betis.

Sensitive casualties for Simeone ahead of the 30th day of LaLiga in which they will visit Benito Villamarín. Especially that of the team’s top scorer. The Uruguayan forward saw the card after facing an argument with Acuna who was also reprimanded.

Just a few minutes later, the rojiblanco midfielder suffered the same fate and took the card. Also in this case, the sanction came for a protest in this case of Llorente on the decision of Gil Manzano. In the final stretch of the meeting, it was Kondogbia who received the yellow that leaves him out of the duel next week. And it is that Atlético arrived at Pizjuán with five warned of those who were saved Handsome and Gimenez, both also headlines in the clash.

The three will be sanctioned by the Competition Committee this week and forced to fulfill a sanction match as established by the regulations in these cases.