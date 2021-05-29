Suárez and Cavani expressed concern about Argentina’s Copa América amid the pandemic

The pandemic has not stopped or lowered its guard and footballers are still concerned about the health issue, despite receiving vaccines from Conmebol. So much Luis Suarez What Edinson cavani set an adverse position to the realization of the America Cup.

Luis Suárez already arrived at the Uruguayan concentration this Friday and dressed short to prepare for the match against Paraguay at home. However, he showed his firm opinion on the Copa América in the current context.

“The truth is that we are in a difficult situation worldwide, but more so in South America in recent months and Argentina is one of the most complicated countries. That is why it draws a bit attention that the Copa América is played, but when it is confirmed we must try to face it in the best possible way and not think about the pandemic, “said the Atlético Madrid striker, in statements collected by La Nación .

And he added an even more powerful phrase: “We must give priority to the health of the human being.”

How nice to go back to training with the celestial 🔝👌💪 #siemprepositivo pic.twitter.com/3jMoUA5g42 – Luis Suarez (@ LuisSuarez9) May 29, 2021

Cavani, his teammate of many years, precisely had a very similar position on the realization of the historic tournament.

“The players have neither voice nor vote, we have no weight in certain things. Today we are the ones who have to go and put our faces to try to give joy to the people who are locked up. There are a lot of activities that are not working and there we are. Sometimes you have to put in front many other things that are also important “

Of course, when he dresses with the celestial, he will put all his desire to win again with his national team, as well as in 2011.

#Video | #Uruguay 🇺🇾 THE POSTURE OF THE MATADOR Cavani confirmed his opinion on the development of the #CopaAmerica. Hear what he said! Https: //t.co/x2sHk1PEKU – ESPN Fútbol Club (@ESPNFutbolClub) May 29, 2021

“We must not forget that this is a pandemic and everything is a chain. It starts with small things and ends with serious things. That is my thought. Also here I am to put my chest as we are doing all footballers, “added the Manchester United striker.

