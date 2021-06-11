Suárez and Araujo, on Uruguay’s list for the Copa América

06/10/2021 at 8:11 PM CEST

As expected, Luis Suárez and Ronald Araújo They have entered the list of 26 footballers that Óscar Washington Tabárez has announced today to play the Copa América.

ANDThe one who did not enter was the Girona striker, Cristhian Stuani, who has missed the last matches of the Catalan team due to injury.

The Copa América will start this Sunday and Araujo’s Uruguay will debut against Messi’s Argentina on Friday 18. The Barça center-back has been a substitute in the last two games with his team and the championship is expected to start on the bench. Not so Suárez, who after having a great season with Atlético, continues to be a fixture in Uruguay’s eleven, where he is a legend.

Araujo, for his part, he lived his season of explosion at BarçaBut injuries got to him when he was at his best. The center-back took longer than expected to recover his best level, but ended up being a starter.

This is the complete list of Uruguay:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Martín Campaña, Sergio Rochet.

Defenses: Diego Godín, José María Giménez, Sebastián Coates, Ronald Araujo, Martín Cáceres, Matías Viña, Giovanni González, Camilo Cándido.

Midfielders: Matías Vecino, Federico Valverde, Fernando Gorriarán, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nahitan Nández, Lucas Torreira, Nicolás De la Cruz, Brian Rodríguez, Giorgian De Arrascaeta.

Forwards: Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gómez, Jonathan Rodríguez, Facundo Torres, Brian Ocampo.