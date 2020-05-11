Su Yung renews his contract with Impact Wrestling. After several weeks of negotiation at the end, the fighter has renewed her contract with the company.

Su Yung renews his contract with Impact Wrestling

Good news for Impact Wrestling fans and especially from their Knockouts division as it has been confirmed renovation with The Undead Bride company Su Yung.

The fighter who announced two months ago that she was a free agent, has continued to work with the company as a free agent while negotiating the terms of her new contract. Now it seems that both parties have finally reached an agreement and the fighter has signed for several years with Impact Wrestling.

The first page to report this agreement was PW Insider, but it was later confirmed by the company on twitter.

BREAKING: As reported by @PWInsidercom, Su Yung has re-signed with IMPACT! pic.twitter.com/MaEWRhN1C5 – IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 11, 2020

Su Yung has been with Knockout since 2018 and she’s been a Knockouts division champion once. Shortly after her debut she won the title after a rivalry with Allie. Yung held it for about five months before losing it to Tessa Blanchard.

With this renewal, Impact Wrestling continues to demonstrate its interest in the women’s division and its good work on the subject of hiring for it.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.