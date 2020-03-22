Su Casa Pilar, Osaka and Fleur de Sel: proposals for 8 restaurants that convert to delivery in times of coronavirus

The total quarantine applies to the entire country. That is why we should all stay home and the option to eat something delicious cooked by the best chefs and cooks in the country is always there. So some restaurants closed their doors to eat there but not for him. delivery service through the traditional phone call or through the applications offered by cell phones.

Then, Infobae It proposes a list with the restaurants that have options to order food. From specialized in pasta, Italian, homemade, to Japanese or Peruvian Nikkei fusion, to spend these 14 days without leaving home and treat yourself.

His Casa Pilar has been in the market for more than 30 years. His specialty is Homemade pasta, the fish, Paella Y seafood. In an artisanal way, dishes and sauces are prepared every day evoking homemade flavors, with their own garden and always choosing the best premium ingredients. It also has a digging more than 3 thousand bottles with immense diversity and the best quality.

A little over a year ago, it changed owners but not in spirit. “The proposal is to make the most of the experience: Quality food, service with waiters, and a renewed atmosphere,” he told Infobae Sebastián Baglietto, partner of Su Casa Pilar. It is that going to this restaurant is breathing quality, attention and hearty dishes.

“This bet on work was paying off. Investment, training, growth and recognition of our clients, but the coronavirus has arrived and you cannot lower your arms. Creativity, enthusiasm, commitment and responsibility with the team of people make the restaurant kitchen today to offer the same quality but in a delivery version “, he told Infobae excited Santiago Ragghianti, one of the three partners of the restaurant together with Sebastián Baglietto and Hugo Batilana.

For Baglietto, “in times of crisis, you should not lower your arms, and on the contrary, offer proposals, be positive, take care of the sources of work, give a helm to the business and there we go.”

The letter highlights the spanish serrano ham, with Russian salad, the Italian type sopresatta for entry; the seafood casserole and the provencal squid in fish; egg fettuccine Y black sorrentinos stuffed with spider crab in pasta and large options in minutes and grill. Orders can be made for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or for dinner from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. by telephone (02320) 658327 or via Whatsapp: 1168869663. The scope of delivery is Pan-American route km 37 to km 47, Pilar. If you pay in cash there is a 15% discount.

The exclusive food house Nikkei and Peruvian fusion closed its doors to the public to stop spreading the contagion of the coronavirus and offers for those who want to continue enjoying its delicious delicacies from the kitchen by ordering on the Glovo app, Uber Eats, or by WhatsApp at +5491128150727 from 19 to 23 at the local in Palermo.

In the reduced menu they offer: from ceviches, tiraditos, pieces of sushi, vegetables to wok, loin and salmon, among other dishes.

Quotidiano now also comes to your house. The charming restaurant in Recoleta joins the delivery proposals and a reduced menu that includes from starters, main courses, sandwiches, cakes and desserts. To make the order it can be done through the restaurant’s WhatsApp 1161293469 and Rappi.

For fans of pastrami, this restaurant is one of the best that the City of Buenos Aires has. That is why in these times, the delivery menus will be published daily in your instagram account. The delivery mode works through mobile apps such as Rappi, Orders Now and Uber Eats or by calling the local (4775-9311) or WhatsApp (11 5848 0252).

The place that offers delicious and original peruvian-nikkei cuisine, adheres to prevention and hygiene measures in the fight against coronavirus and closes its doors to focus exclusively on the delivery service. To order directly by Whatsapp at +5491128485783 or by Rappi.

Among some of the delicacies that can be tasted in this modality, its “Snacks”Such as the Chicharrones de calamar (squid rings, served with Peruvian creole salad and tartar sauce), Tequeños (Peruvian fresh cheese soufflé dumplings accompanied with avocado cream), and the crispy huancaína potatoes. In addition, to complete the explosion of flavors, the ceviches section recommends the Ceviche Bravazo (catch of the day, octopus and avocado bathed in tiger milk with yellow pepper).

Since Friday, the French boulangerie in Palermo He decided to close its doors and decrease the crowding of people in public places. However, to continue enjoying the delights, it will continue to do so through delivery. That is why through your Instagram account @gontrancherrierar you will be able to consult the menu every day in the stories, communicate to the phone or WhatsApp at 1161782749 For make the request.

Among the delights to enjoy in quarantine you can order: apple chausson, brioche with praline, pain au chocolat, lemon madeleine, cannelé, Mi Cuit with dark chocolate, chocolate and cappuccino éclair, lingot chocolat, Paris Brest, macarons, chocolate and dried fruit cookies.

his Venezuelan chef and owner Moisés Dagui, who seeks to conquer palates with lunches, proposes a food option on the go. Until March 31, the hours of operation will be from Monday to Saturday from 12 noon to 6pm, taking orders in advance and only in the form of delivery through Rappi. They will offer the Dish of the day until stock is exhausted and all its options are ready to vacuum, where preparations with meat, chicken, pork, fish and some vegetarian dishes.

The exclusive French restaurant in Belgrano, commanded by renowned chefs Jean-Baptiste Pilou and Valentina Avecilla They will exclusively offer delivery to enjoy at home the French delicacies that normally serve in their premises. With a special menu for these days, orders can be made from Monday to Sunday from 10 am.

The minimum purchase is $ 2,000, delivery will be made at the restaurant and delivery will be within a radius of 10 blocks. Among the available options is the marinated salmon with dill cream and blinis; organic tomato tart, parmesan and basil sablé; stuffed quail, Patagonian potatoes and olives; lamb shoulder confit, ratatouille nicoise and rigatonis; exclusive cheeses such as brie truffled with green leaves; or an unmissable tasting of artisan goat cheese. Among the desserts the lemon and red fruit bavarois stand out; or the profiteroles with chocolate and almond mousse.