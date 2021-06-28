Styrian GP | Verstappen, insatiable after winning: “I’m looking forward to next week”

Max Verstappen conquered a crucial triumph in the Styrian F1 GP, very important because of the severe psychological blow that was for his rival for the title, the 7 times F1 world champion, Lewis

Hamilton, and for Mercedes, who saw how Red Bull conquered his fourth consecutive victory. The Dutchman took advantage of the opportunity that the Red Bull Ring to impose your superior race pace against a Hamilton powerless, winning in the purest Mercedes style, without giving a single option to his rival.

“You never know how it will end, but from the beginning I felt good balance in the car and we were able to manage the tires from the start. In the end I had tires to spare. They (Hamilton) stopped a lap earlier and we have reacted to go forward, trying to meet our lap time and it has worked perfectly “Max commented after executing a perfect plan from start to finish without making mistakes in the face of pressure attempts from the Briton.

“Of course, it is a positive”, he commented when asked about his second consecutive victory, but looking towards the Austrian GP next week, where he knows that on this same track he can continue to expand his 18-point lead margin World Cup over Hamilton: “But we have to show it next week. I’m looking forward to that race next week ”.

“It looks good, we have to keep pushing very hard and I am confident that we can do a good job again ”, Max finished, insatiable after his victory. You are already thinking about what you can get next week. He is hungry. He does not want to stop winning and putting his finger on the sore of a Mercedes team that no longer has the dominating car.