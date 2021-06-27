Styrian GP – Tsunoda 3-position penalty for hindering Bottas; Alonso will start 8th

In addition to the penalty on the grid for Sunday, Tsunoda has seen his points card reduced as a result of not departing in the correct way when one of his rivals, in this case Bottas, was on the lap.

What clearly looked like a action worthy of sanction for the majority of the paddock it has ended up being confirmed after the FIA ​​verdict was known just a few hours after the conclusion of qualifying in Austria: Yuki Tsunoda, investigated and called to stewards for getting in the way of Valtteri Bottas when the Finnish driver from Mercedes was improving its records, will see the traffic light go off on Sunday away from the Top 10.

The Japanese managed to overtake Fernando Alonso’s Alpine and Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin once in Q3Although he will finally start from 11th position on the grid due to this unfortunate incident. The governing body of Formula 1 recognizes that the team did not warn the pilot by radio of the imminent danger, although this fact does not exempt him from responsibility in it.

OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION FIA

“Car # 22 (Tsunoda) had just completed a fast lap and the team informed him that it was on an inbound lap. The team did not warn car # 22 of the approach of car # 77 on a fast lap. Car # 77 approached Car # 22 at the entrance to Turn 4. Car # 22 was on the line of the line, and while attempting to pull away from it to the outside, it impeded Car # 77 unnecessarily.

Each driver has a responsibility to be aware of cars that are coming faster when they are on a slow lap. The team should have helped the driver to be aware of the approach of a faster car, but this lack of communication is not an excuse for the driver.