Styrian GP – Sainz falls in Q2 for the second time this year: «It is what it is, it is difficult to get worse»

The nightmare came true and Sainz repeated the positions that he had been used to reaping in the free practice sessions of the weekend, away from the Top 10 by a few tenths and forced to come back in the race to remedy it.

The performance slump widespread by Ferrari at Paul Ricard, a circuit where Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc saw the checkered flag in 11th and 16th positions respectively, appears to have been extended for at least one more weekend. At least as far as # 55 is concerned, since at the Styrian GP Leclerc did indeed break into the Top 10, but Sainz could not pass the 12th place despite trying with all his might.

To make matters worse, the Madrid driver saw how the FIA ​​eliminated his last record in Q2 for having exceeded the limits of the track, a detail that the Spanish downplayed. «It is not that the last time had put me much later, I think I would have qualified the same … it was a tenth faster, but the position would not have changed much, “explained Sainz.

137 thousandths separated Sainz from making the cut towards the last round of qualifying.

The first hat-trick of the season has not started in the best possible way for him, although he hopes to recover some of the ground lost in the race after having dedicated a large part of free practice to optimizing his rhythm in the long run. «You can tell that we are suffering in this type of circuitIt shows that it costs us with so many long straight; in a medium-fast corner the car is not adapting very well, and it is also costing me honestly a little more knowing how to drive it, “he explained.

“It is what it is, Let’s see if at least in the race we can go a little forward. Yes, hopefully the sensations improve. I think it is also difficult to go worse than we have been today in qualifying. It is clear that something we are not completely understanding well in this circuit, so at least hopefully the trends change and in the race we know how to look forward instead of backwards, “concluded Sainz.