Styrian GP MotoGP 2021: Dani Pedrosa to race again in Austria

Updated 07/20/2021 – 11:56

Dani Pedrosa racing again and will do so on the return leg of the MotoGP summer break at the Red Bull Ring in the Styrian Grand Prix between August 6 and 8. The current Red Bull KTM Factory Racing test rider will make his debut with the KTM RC16.

The 35-year-old pilot who retired in 2018 with 31 victories and 112 podiums in the 13 seasons who competed in the queen category, racing as a guest in the next Grand Prix.

On 11 occasions Pedrosa finished in the top five of the championship and was runner-up three times, in 2007, 2010 and in 2012. Since 2018 the Spanish rider did not participate in a GP. The last one was at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia where he ranked fifth in the tests.

The objective of this test is for the 35-year-old pilot to obtain Valuable data for the team on the KTM RC16, which is a tailored development version.

“It has been very interesting to be part of this project from the beginning with KTM in MotoGP and to be able to share my experience with them. Step by step we did the best we could and now it is It is interesting to participate in a race again because it gives you a different perspective compared to a normal test. It’s been a long time since my last race and of course the mentality for a GP is very different from a test, “said the driver.

“My goal for the GP is to try to test the things we have on the bike in a race situation. understand the requests that pilots may have for different sessions and technical characteristics. Watching from home I can feel the improvements in motorcycles and racing, but to understand more about MotoGP now, the new technologies and how to compete and use strategies against others, we will do this wild card, “continued Pedrosa.

Dani knows she has a big challenge ahead of her, but she is prepared, she commented: “It is difficult to talk about my expectations after being away from the competition for so long. It may all fit into a career mindset or it may notbut we will try to enjoy the weekend as much as we can. “

Mike Leitner, Red Bull KTM Race Manager, has expressed “It would be curious to see Dani again in MotoGP. He’s been away from racing for quite some time, but it would be valuable to have him in the Red Bull Ring garage to analyze the strong and not so strong parts of our KTM RC16 package in GP conditions and give a good indication of his test work. ” .

Pedrosa and the team celebrating Oliveira’s victory at the Catalan GP @ 26_DaniPedrosa

The team leader knows the importance of the Spanish rider in the development of the bike, he has expressed: “Dani has had a great influence on our MotoGP project thanks to all his experience. The company was working and endeavoring to follow up on their requests, along with [Kallio] of Mika. Dani was a good reference as he retired at the end of 2018 when he was still at the top of the sport and we can see some of his influence on the current success of the KTM RC16..

“It will have a mix of the current race bike and some small upgrades and will have to do some testing over the weekend, but we don’t want to overload it either.. We want you to enjoy the Grand Prix! There are a lot of young and strong riders in MotoGP right now, so be busy, but this is a good way to learn more and feel the current benchmark in sport and this will help us for future tests “, has finished Leitner.