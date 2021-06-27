Styrian GP – Meritorious comeback for Sainz, from 12th to 6th: «We had plenty of rhythm»

Despite being knocked out in Q2 and forced to tackle the start of the race away from the Top 10, Sainz showed enough pace to make up lost ground and stay on the verge of fighting Norris.

The first race at the Red Bull Ring in 2021 was flour from another sack for a Ferrari that suffered enormously in race pace at Paul Ricard, a circuit that foreshadowed the negative trend that the Maranello line-up could go through this weekend.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc’s preparations during free practice in Austria to finish adjusting the SF21 settings for Sunday seem to have paid off, with 14 points that bring them closer to McLaren in the constructors’ championship.

“We tried to catch up with Lando, the problem is that I came out of the pits behind Hamilton,” explained a nonconformist Sainz after crossing the finish line in 6th position. «I had to let him pass and I did 15 laps behind him, trying to pass him, destroying the front tire. It was obviously unfolding, it is a very critical point of the race, but rhythm we had plenty to have reached Lando. Those 15 laps behind Hamilton, not knowing whether to pass him … destroying the tires … it was difficult for me to attack him at the end, “he argued.

Sainz was getting rid of rivals with the passage of laps to return to a more usual position.

«A shame, because today we had a rhythm to have come back from 12th to 5th», He continued between lamenting and congratulating the team. The first triplet of the season will be closed by a new race on the circuit owned by Red Bull, a scenario in which anything can happen for Sainz. «The race pace is. We have seen that on a circuit like this the front wheels do not suffer, although behind Hamilton they do. Then, once we had clean air, when everyone stopped with the soft and I was left with the sock, we were going as fast as Pérez I think with Red Bull. Today there was plenty of rhythm, and I’m happy about it, “he concluded.