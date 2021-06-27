Styrian GP – Mercedes panic over Red Bull step forward: “We need something”

After Toto Wolff showed a certain suspicion regarding the alternation of powers that seems to have occurred at the front, now it is Hamilton who claims that he cannot do anything on his part to beat Red Bull.

The fifth victory for the energy drink team So far in 2021, four of them in a row since Max Verstappen was crowned in the streets of Monaco in May, have set off all the alarms in the reigning world champion’s box.

Unrivaled since the hybrid era of Formula 1 began in 2014, with 7 titles in the pocket both in the drivers ‘and constructors’ championships, Mercedes faces toughest season in its eleventh year after entering the premier class of motorsport in 2010 as an official team. Red Bull is the rival to beat now, and Lewis Hamilton’s fears grow as he discovers there is nothing he can do on his part.

Verstappen has 4 wins so far this year, which entitles him to dominate the championship by 18 points over Hamilton.

“We really need an upgrade of some kind,” confessed # 44, dejected. I try not to worry about it; they are faster, they are just faster. There’s not much I can do about itWe just have to keep trying to do the best job I can every weekend, ”explained Hamilton. «We have to find some performance, what to push. I don’t know if it’s just the rear wing or if it’s the engine upgrade, whatever that is, but we have to find something somewhere, ”he added.

Overconfidence?

The British Mercedes driver delved into the fact that “We have not brought any improvement”, a detail that if true would reveal a possible relaxation of those of Toto Wolff to see themselves so superior for so long. I don’t remember the last time we brought one. They have, clearly improved the engine and brought other parts from the package. That keeps them ahead. Although there is a long way to go, if they continue to perform like this we don’t have much to do. I am confident in the team and that we will find something, ”said Hamilton.

At 36 years old, by Verstappen’s 23, Hamilton is already wondering what their respective investments will bring them in the first year of the next regulation. «They may have spent more money than us this yearMaybe we will have spent more money next year, I don’t know. I’m not the one managing the money, I’m just trying to get the most out of the car. Red Bull has obviously improved a lot in the last two races.