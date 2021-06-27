Styrian GP Classification: Pole for Verstappen; Alonso will start ninth



Lewis Hamilton bullied by Verstappen. Is Max such a favorite?

Lewis Hamilton continues to insist on handing over the favorite vitola to Max Verstappen at the F1 Styrian GP after seeing what happened on the track this Friday after the second free practice, falling behind 0 ”384 of the fastest of the day, Max Verstappen.

It is expected that

Max Y

Lewis fight for pole in the

classification of today’s 2021 F1 Styrian GP, which seems exciting due to the mess that lies ahead, with many times canceled for exceeding the track limits, something that was repeated yesterday on many occasions, as well as because of how short the lap at Spielberg is, something that makes the differences are minimal and can lead to a lot of traffic at decisive moments.



Hamilton sees Red Bull intractable based on yesterday’s times, but cheats. The Briton was seen running more heavily loaded with gasoline because on his first soft rubber lap he couldn’t beat Ocon’s time. And then, on his fifth rubber lap, he set the best time, with which he would have beaten

Verstappen, but when exceeding the track limits, they canceled the lap. Therefore, Max does not trust.

The one of

Stevenage He reiterated that this weekend “it will be difficult to beat the Red Bull.” He stressed that his rubber degradation was good, but that

Red Bull is superior in race pace. And at a turn, although he thinks it will be “tight”, he considers that Red Bull has more potential because of the enormous speed of the Honda engine. Lewis said “I don’t know what I’ll do when they start that engine.”

But max

Verstappen ignores Lewis’s words before the

2021 F1 Styrian GP standings: “Hamilton was faster than me, but the lap was canceled, so the situation is different than it seems looking at qualifying. It will be a close battle with Hamilton again this weekend starting from qualifying. We will also have to see the weather ”.



The psychological battle between the two top contenders for the title continues, one more week. A constant push and pull.