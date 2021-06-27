Styrian GP – Alonso’s third consecutive Q3: «I’m already much more comfortable with the car»

Fernando Alonso consolidates as a benchmark for Alpine and has already added five appearances in Q3, while Esteban Ocon could not pass the first round. The Spanish driver warns of the rain forecast for tomorrow’s race.

The adaptation period has come to an end and, although Fernando Alonso insists that he is not 100% yet, he admits that he is much more comfortable with his Alpine A521 and the results are reflecting it.

Not surprisingly, the two-time world champion got in the classification of the Styrian Grand Prix his third consecutive presence in Q3 – fifth of the year – and aims to repeat that same streak between the points this Sunday.

“We have a rain forecast, so that can change everything”

“Happy, it was a stressful time,” admitted Fernando Alonso as soon as he got off the car. «In the morning we lost a bit of competitiveness, we saw difficulties in FP3Then a car left Q1 (Esteban Ocon), so it was a difficult time ”.

“Oh well, again in Q3, again in the top ten, I come out on the clean side, work done today, but the points are tomorrow. Let’s see if we can consolidate them », stressed the Spanish driver.

Points … and rain

The ninth place on the grid from which he will start Fernando Alonso Tomorrow at 15:00 CET it could be of little use if the rain finally arrives, which has been threatening since Friday without finishing appearing.

In any case, Alonso has been delighted with his performance and, when asked if he thinks that today has been his best qualifying performance at this circuit, the Spaniard has answered that most likely (best position on the grid, fourth in 2014 with Ferrari).

“Possibly, and of the year too”, clarifies Alonso. «It is true that I have done some Q3 (five in eight Grands Prix), but especially that of Q2, in which I finished seventh, it was a good lap, I enjoyed it and, not 100%, but I am already much more comfortable with the car if I think of Bahrain or Imola. ‘

“We have done some experiments during FP3 and the chrono, we have made some more radical changes than usual, that you always do small tweaks before the chrono. But we got into real trouble in FP3 and We didn’t mind making changes and I think they went well », has pointed out.

“Looking ahead to tomorrow we have a rain forecast, so that could change everything, but it is better to get out as soon as possible”, concluded an Alonso who now feels much more capable of facing the difficulties of the competition.