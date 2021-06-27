Styrian GP – Alonso gets a fought ninth place: “Many rivals are in another league”

The Styrian Grand Prix gave Fernando Alonso a long-suffering ninth place in which he had to contain faster cars. The Spanish driver scores for the third time in a row and has already added 19 points.

Fernando Alonso He knew that the eighth position on the grid, achieved in part thanks to the suspension imposed on Yuki Tsunoda, was not a true reflection of Alpine’s race pace, so the race ahead was going to be difficult.

In the end, the Spanish rider achieved a creditable ninth position, much fought with several riders, but which also came partly thanks to the inconveniences of some of his rivals.

The Spanish began already from the same start to suffer to win the position between the points, with Pierre Gasly Y Charles Leclerc as direct opponents. But when the Monegasque touched the Frenchman’s left rear wheel, his front wing broke and the AlphaTauri’s wheel punctured, causing both of them to give way.

“We knew we were a little out of position”

But Lance Stroll took advantage of the circumstance to overcome the three and place sixth, which in the end allowed him to finish the race ahead of Fernando Alonso. «It has been a very busy race since the start. Holding on with the reds (soft tires) until lap 30 (he stopped at 27) was not easy and then, in the end, quite a few battles. Happy because we started eighth, but we had made ninth in the clock, and ninth in the race is four points or two points – I don’t know – welcome to you ».

The key to Alonso’s career was in that first stint on soft tires in which the Spaniard held out until lap 27, thus being able to complete a second, less conservative stint on hard tires.

“We knew we were a bit out of position, this weekend we are not super competitive and we had to hold the points. We saw it in the race, Charles (Leclerc) had a puncture or something (touch with Gasly), he stops on the first lap, he stays last and finishes in front of us »Alonso lamented.

Lack of speed

And it is that the abandonment of Gasly and Russell or the problems of Leclerc and Raïkkönen masked reality, that the Alpine had no real pace to finish in the points.

“Many of our rivals are in another league, so we did what we could. For next weekend we will have to think about whether it rains or something, because the cars are going to be the same, so it will be very similar “, predicts Alonso.

Verstappen sweeps Red Bull’s home and stretches his lead

Next weekend the Austrian Grand Prix will be held on this same circuit, something that Alonso does not quite understand. “Second thought, it doesn’t make much sense to do two Grand Prix on the same circuit with the same cars one weekend followed by another, so we will have to wait for the weather to help a little to create some uncertainty, because if I don’t think we are going to see a repeat of this race and, as far as we are concerned, it will be a difficult weekend and a couple of points or one point is going to be the maximum ».

In any case, Pirelli will offer the teams softer tires and perhaps the always unpredictable weather in this area could do the rest. We will see what the result ends up being for Alpine, which saw how Esteban Ocon he finished in a sad 14th position.

“It has been a challenging weekend,” acknowledged the French. “Today, we were in a difficult position at the beginning and it was always going to be difficult to break through. We just couldn’t follow the group in front, where there were some battles and possible opportunities to take advantage of.

“We will compete in Austria again next week and we will try a few different things to find solutions. We have some things to try and I am already looking forward to next weekend, “he concluded.