Styrian GP 2021 of F1: this is the grid with two sanctioned drivers

The grid this Sunday at the Red Bull Ring circuit will see how two sanctions modify the starting position of eight drivers. The pilots affected are Valtteri Bottas and Yuki Tsunoda.

The Styrian Grand Prix It has already its grid fully configured and there will be a total of eight changes in relation to the position gained by the drivers in the qualifying session on Saturday.

This is due to the imposition of two penalties, both from three grid positions for Valtteri Bottas Y Yuki tsunoda respectively. The Finnish driver suffered a spin in the pits last Friday and the maneuver was considered dangerous, so he will lose his second position to start from fifth.

Regarding the Japanese of AlphaTauri, the stewards determined that he hindered Bottas during one of the fast laps of the Mercedes driver, for which he received the same punishment and will leave his eighth starting position in the hands of Fernando Alonso.

The great duel, on the front line

But undoubtedly what will focus attention on the start of the Styrian Grand Prix will be the duel between the author of the pole and the leader of the World Cup, Max verstappen, and his main opponent, Lewis hamilton. Both are separated by 12 points in the championship standings and in Austria we will experience another chapter of the exciting duel between them.

In his wake will be a surprising Lando Norris, who already knows what it is to get on the podium at this circuit, with Alonso in eighth position and Carlos Sainz in the 12th.

Starting grid of the 2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix

PosiciónPilotoEquipoSanciónPosición in Q1ºMax VerstappenRed Bull = 2ºLewis HamiltonMercedes3º3ºLando NorrisMcLaren4º4ºSergio PérezRed Bull5º5ºValtteri BottasMercedes3 posiciones2º6ºPierre GaslyAlphaTauri = 7ºCharles LeclercFerrari = 8ºFernando AlonsoAlpine9º9ºLance StrollAston Martin10º10ºGeorge RussellWilliams11º11ºYuki TsunodaAlphaTauri3 posiciones8º12ºCarlos SainzFerrari = 13ºDaniel RicciardoMcLaren = 14ºSebastian VettelAston Martin = 15ºAntonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo = 16ºNicholas LatifiWilliams = 17ºEsteban OconAlpine = 18ºKimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo = 19ºMick SchumacherHaas = 20ºNikita MazepinHaas =

The Styrian Grand Prix starts this Sunday at 15:00 CET.