Styrian F1 GP | Sainz: “It is costing me a little bit in this type of circuit”

Carlos Sainz does not hide. The Spanish already showed with his two spins on Friday that he was having a hard time going how comfortable he had been in his initial races with FerrariIn qualifying, the Madrilenian suffered, staying out of Q3 and achieving a 12th starting position that did not make him happy. On Paul Ricard beat his partner Leclerc and the Monegasque recognized that Carlos he had done “a better job” not to suffer from balance problems in qualifying. A week later, it was Carlos’s turn to have more complications. The Spaniard was self-critical, stressing that he “It took a little more to know how to drive the Ferrari on this type of circuit”, with two long straights and medium and fast curves. It is part of his adaptation to the Italian car, with which he hopes to be able to recover places in the race. To do this, he should have a good pace in the long run, as seen in Free Practice 2, and also, the Spaniard hopes that the degradation problems that Ferrari had in the race in France have been minimized after the work carried out on Friday and this week in the factory. That if it doesn’t rain, something that could change absolutely everything. “It is clear that there is something that we are not understanding well in this circuit, so at least I hope the trends change and in the race we know how to go forward instead of going back,” he said in ‘DAZN F1’.

THE LAST TURN WAS CANCELED

“The last half was a tenth faster but I would have qualified the same. I would not have changed the position.

SUFFERING IN THIS CIRCUIT

“You can tell that we are suffering in this circuit, that it is difficult for us in this type of circuit with so many long straight and medium and fast curves, the car is not adapting well and it is honestly costing me a little more to know how to drive it in this type circuit. But hey, it is what there is and see if at least in the race we can go a little forward ”.

Carlos Sainz, at the 2021 F1 Styrian GP

CARRERA

“We hope that the sensations are better. I think it is difficult to go worse than we have been today in ‘quali’. It is clear that there is something that we are not understanding well in this circuit, so at least I hope the trends change and in the race we know how to go forward instead of backward ”.