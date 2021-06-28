Styrian F1 GP | Sainz: “I had a rhythm to go back to 5th”

Carlos Sainz culminated a great comeback in the Styrian GP of Formula 1 2021 when starting from the 12th place and finishing in the sixth position. The Spaniard executed his plan to perfection, taking advantage of when he had clean air at the moment that all his rivals stopped to be able to press with a great race pace. He lengthened his stop to the maximum and this gave him three more positions to place himself in seventh place. There, he did not hesitate to put the car quickly to Stroll with new hard rubber to overtake you with a great maneuver. His next station was Norris, who was 13 seconds away. He could have caught up with him because he was running on newer tires, but he had Hamilton, who had rounded him, right in front of him. He did not know whether to unfold, since he had to do it without compromising the career of Lewis. There he was for 15 laps behind the Englishman, with a better rhythm but destroying the tires due to the dirty air. And once it happened, it was too late to go for Norris. For this reason, Carlos regretted not having been able to fight for fifth position, which would have been the maximum he could have aspired to. But as always, he preferred to look at the glass half full, and that is Ferrari The tires did not suffer as in Paul Ricard, due to the characteristics of the track and the hard work done this week in the factory and in the free practice on Friday, focused on improving the pace in the long run. In Austria, the pace was very good and Sainz delivered perfectly to climb up to sixth place.

COULD NOT REACH NORRIS WHEN STAYING BEHIND HAMILTON

“We tried to catch up with Lando. The problem is that I came out of the pits behind Hamilton. I had to let him pass (because he doubled over) and I did 15 laps behind him, trying to pass him, destroying the front tire. Obviously splitting up is a very critical point in the race, but we had plenty of pace to get to Lando. But those 15 laps behind Hamilton, hesitating to pass him and destroying the front tire, it was difficult for me to attack him at the end (Norris). A shame, because today we had the rhythm to have come back from 12th to 5th ”.

THE RACE RHYTHM, BEST NEWS

“The race pace is there. We have seen that on a circuit like this, the front wheels do not suffer. But it is true that behind Hamilton I have suffered with the forwards. But once we had clean air, when everyone stopped with the soft and I stayed with the average we were going as fast as Pérez with Red Bull. Today there was plenty of rhythm and I’m happy about it “