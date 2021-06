More from F1 at Red Bull Ring:

Verstappen dominates the Styrian GP and Pérez is at the gates of the podium

Leclerc wins Styrian F1 GP “Driver of the Day”

Status of the F1 championship after the Styrian GP

Pérez: I think with half a lap more I could overtake Bottas

Red Bull’s explanation of the failure of Pérez’s stop in Styria

View … Keep reading