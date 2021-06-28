Styrian F1 GP | Hamilton, dejected, asks for improvements: “We have to find something”

Lewis Hamilton carries since Paul Ricard warning of increased engine power

Honda by Red Bull. In France he repeated it insistently, even with several radio messages. I did it again this Friday at the Styrian GP, saying he didn’t know what he was going to do when the Red Bulls started their drive. And after being second in the first of the two Austrian appointments, he reiterated again the difference in speed of the energy drink car with his Mercedes. For that reason, Lewis Hamilton made a public appeal to his team to put the batteries and bring some improvement to the next races to be able to fight with greater weapons before Verstappen.

“Am I worried? ITry not to worry about it, but they are faster, they are just faster, there is not much I can do in that regard. I have to try to do the best job possible every weekend, but we have to find performance, we have to bring improvements, we have to push, I don’t know if it is in the rear wing, an improvement in the engine, but we have to find some performance ”commented the British rider, setting clear duties on his team.

“It was a somewhat lonely race. I have tried to keep up with them (Verstappen and his Red Bull) but they have much more speed, they have improved a lot in the last few races and it was impossible to keep up with them. I don’t know where we waste time on them. It seems that in the long run they are better, they keep making times, and in the long straights we lose a lot of time, or at least that’s what I feel. Despite everything we have achieved good times as a team but we have to keep pushing, ”said Lewis, who by setting the fastest lap was able to at least minimize his loss of points. Now, he faces another race in Austria next week against a favorite Verstappen who already has 18 points in the Drivers’ World Cup.