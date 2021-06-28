Styrian F1 GP | Alonso: “Many of our rivals are in another league”

Fernando Alonso worked hard to defend some important points for Alpine on a track where it seemed that the French team had a difficult time to continue adding. Fernando Alonso made it possible, first, with a good classification in which he was 9th while Ocon He did it from the 17th position. He left this eighth Sunday for the penalty of Tsunoda but I knew that it was very difficult to score. He warned on Saturday, ensuring that he had “many faster cars behind.” And that omen was fulfilled in the race. The Asturian suffered a lot to endure 30 laps on the track with the soft rubber, with a worse pace than his pursuers, creating a great train of cars without losing position. That suffering was key to making his save and shooting to the maximum to continue defending until the end, again with worse speed than that of his rivals. But the Spaniard was able to meet his goal despite admitting that “we were a bit out of position.” The ninth place was not the real one for an Alpine with which his partner Ocon finished 14th. However, as he said, he held onto the stitches, tooth and nail, and did not let go. Next week, at the same Spielberg circuit, Alonso already knows that it will be difficult again, something for which he hopes that the rain will give him a hand to give him greater opportunities.

Fernando Alonso, at the 2021 F1 Styrian GP

HARD WORK CAREER

“The truth is that it has been a career with a lot of work. After the start, then holding on to the softs until lap 30 was not easy. And then in the end, quite a few battles and I’m happy. We started eighth but we had made ninth in the clock, and ninth in the race are a few points that are welcome ”.

OUT OF THE REAL POSITION OF THE ALPINE

“We were a bit out of position. This weekend we weren’t very competitive. We had to hold the points there and we saw it in the race. Even Charles (Leclerc), who had a puncture on the first lap, stays last and finishes the race ahead of us. Therefore, many of our rivals are in another league, so well, we did what we could ”.

ASK FOR RAIN FOR NEXT WEEKEND

“For next weekend we will have to think about whether it rains or something, because the cars are going to be the same, so we will see a similar weekend.”

“On second thought, it doesn’t make much sense to do two Grand Prix at the same circuit, with the same cars one weekend followed by another, but hey, we will have to wait for the weather to help a little to create a bit of uncertainty, because if I don’t think we are going to see a repeat of this race ”.

THE AUSTRIAN GP WILL BE COMPLICATED

“For us it will be another difficult weekend. A couple of points or a point will be the maximum, therefore you have to hold on to it well ”.