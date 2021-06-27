Styrian F1 GP | Alonso (5th): “I felt good with the car right away”

The team Alpine got off to a good start the weekend at the Styrian GP Formula 1, with Esteban Ocon in third position and Fernando Alonso in fifth place. However, it is only Friday and the real square of the French team should not be that of this second session. Fernando already made it clear to MD last week in the French GP that, although there will be ups and downs during the year depending on the characteristics of each track, the French car should allow him to fight just to be between eighth and 12th in the standings and battle for points in the remainder of the championship. He didn’t think his car was in a position to fight for a Top-5 under normal conditions. Therefore, we must be realistic after this positive Friday, although it is true that the feelings regarding Paul Ricard seem better.

Alonso was ninth in qualifying for the French event and eighth on Sunday, taking advantage of the Ferrari slump in the race. His fight should be that. However, he also recognized that he will try to maximize his results when opportunities arise. They could appear on this path in the form of rain both in qualifying and in the race. Despite this, this Friday the appearance of the water on the track was expected, especially in FP2, but finally, Alonso was able to take advantage of it to continue fine-tuning his car in dry conditions.

“Today has been a quiet Friday for us. We were all expecting a free practice session in the wet, but the weather stayed dry so we completed our normal program. Car it felt good right away in FP1 and I think there is more pace to come as we didn’t put it all together. That gives me confidence for qualifying tomorrow, so I hope we have a competitive weekend. “said the Asturian through a team statement.

This Saturday, when all the teams put all the meat on the grill in qualifying, the position of Alpine It should be worse, but it does seem that they will be able to again aspire to Q3 in a ‘quali’ that seems exciting and tremendously even. On such a short circuit, the details can be decisive. There can be many laps canceled for exceeding the track limits, as happened this Friday, and also a lot of hassle in the form of traffic at decisive moments.

“It has been a busy Friday for us with many things finished. Having both cars in the top ten is positive, but it’s only Friday and we have to stay focused and keep working on the areas where we can improve. However, it has been a productive day and we are looking forward to tomorrow. It’s good to be third in the timesheets and hear ‘you’re P1’ on the radio for a brief moment, but it’s only FP2 and tomorrow is when it counts “

“It has been a productive day. We were expecting rain in the afternoon so we had to adapt and be flexible with our schedule, but we were able to do everything we wanted, including long runs on different tires to gather a lot of information to analyze overnight. Of course there is room for improvement, but the race pace and qualifying pace are not that bad for both drivers, so we are hopeful for tomorrow and Sunday.