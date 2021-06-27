Styria is the most dominant victory we have achieved

Max Verstappen achieved Red Bull’s fourth consecutive victory in the 2021 Formula 1 season by winning the Styrian Grand Prix, the result puts the Dutch driver with 156 points in the drivers ‘championship and keeps the Austrian team at the top of the constructors’ cup with 252 units, 40 more than Mercedes.

In order to Christian Horner, team manager Red Bull, the victory this Sunday at the circuit of Spielberg is double valued by the time difference Verstappen made not only in qualifying on Saturday, but also in Sunday’s race pace by taking more than eight seconds over Lewis Hamilton, which ultimately became 35,743 when the seven-time champion of the world went for a second pit stop to steal the fastest lap from Sergio Perez.

“I think the whole team is working tremendously well at the moment. The only setback we had in the race was Checo’s pit stop. But other than that, it was an immaculate performance, ”Horner told the mics of Sky Sports F1.

“Especially from Max, who managed the race very well. Going to a stop was the quickest path for him, but we also saw Lewis’s tires start to open, but we were aware of it. But the way he controlled the race, the way he built the gap, it’s the most dominant victory we’ve had so far this year against Mercedes and that’s very encouraging. “

Horner added in the post-race press conference that getting a gap greater than four seconds over the best Mercedes it was something representative putting as a precedent that the last races have been defined by minimal time differences ”.

“This is the first time so far that we have managed to break the barrier of keeping them within a DRS time frame (less than a second). We can say that it was our strongest performance if we consider that we built a gap of up to four or five seconds before the first stop, and then I think it was about 15 seconds when Lewis came back into the pits to get the fastest lap.

“So Saturday’s pole position, our first pole here and the victory, I can say it’s been two great weeks or two weekends so far.”

Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates with his team at Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

With the last laps of the race there was a special attention from the Red Bull wall to the behavior of the Hamilton tire considering that the wear of the hard rubber was similar to that of Verstappen. But thanks to the time gap that his driver achieved against Mercedes, there was the possibility of making a second stop without losing the lead.

“They had a free stop behind us and I think we expected them to pull the trigger on it, but with little time we didn’t know what was going to happen, especially with the condition of Lewis’s front tire you could see a big build. blister around the tire ”.

“But we were very focused on our own career, and luckily we had the time, with a gap that we could have covered any movement we made. Today Max controlled the race fantastically well. It has been a master class ”.

Horner declined to advance any predictions that Sunday’s victory could mean Red Bull is almost assured of another win next weekend when F1 re-runs at Spielberg.

“You have to go day by day. I think the road is very long in this championship. We will enjoy today, take today’s lessons and try to apply them next week. Everything has gone well for us today. We just have to maintain this momentum and take the lessons from this weekend and apply them to the next.

GALLERY: The Red Bulls at the 2021 F1 Styrian GP

