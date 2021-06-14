Style Showdown: Jessica Rabbit

We show you who dared to be the beautiful and provocative redhead for one night.

The model Alessandra ambrosio Choose the Jessica Rabbit costume to celebrate the 2016 Halloween party in style.

Ashley graham She wore a pregnant latex dress for her Halloween costume. The top added some purple gloves and the red wig that the famous cartoon in the film wears.

Alexandra cane transformed into the sexy Jessica Rabbit for Halloween 2018.

Singer Katy Perry in a sexy sequined evening gown with a thigh-high slit, emulating the style of the co-star of the movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit ?.

Amy childs dressed as the attractive cartoon character for a birthday party.

If one of the costumes of Heidi klum It has left us speechless, that was, without a doubt, Jessica Rabbit’s. Hours of makeup and various prosthetics resulted in a spectacular transformation.

Madelaine Petsch as the sultry redhead for the annual Just Jared Halloween party.