Stybar causes sick leave in Flanders after undergoing cardiac ablation

04/02/2021 at 4:52 PM CEST

EFE

The Czech Zdenek Stybar, triple world cyclocross champion, will not be able to run the Tour of Flanders next Sunday, after undergoing a cardiac ablation in Brussels, according to his team, Deceunick-Quick Step.

Stybar felt bad after running the classic Ghent-Wevelgem last week – the team reports – “and when examined by the doctors he detected a heart rhythm problem that required cardiac ablation.”

The operation, in which catheters are inserted through an artery in the groin and slid into the heart to correct the arrhythmia, was “performed successfully” by the Spanish professor Pedro Brugada, last Wednesday in a hospital in Brussels.

“Although Stybar received the go-ahead from the doctors to resume training this week, Deceunick-QuickStep has chosen to leave him out of the team for the Tour of Flanders as a precaution “explains the Belgian team.