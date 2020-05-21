The inability to maintain distance and risk of contagion by the coronavirus weighed in a decision that banned an act called by AfD. German minister warns of manipulation by right-wing extremists. The city of Stuttgart, in southwest Germany, on Thursday (May 21) banned a protest against the restrictive measures imposed in the country to contain the spread of the pandemic. covid-19, arguing that it would be impossible to maintain the health safety standards required at the time.

Demonstration in Stuttgart, southwest Germany, gathered more than 5,000 people last week

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Organized by the right-wing populist legend Alternative to Germany (AfD), the demonstration was scheduled to take place on Sunday. Protests against the act, called, among others, by anti-fascist groups, were also scheduled.

Officials said there was a great possibility of confrontation between the protesters, and thus it would be impossible to maintain the social distance in force in the country, which would increase the risk of contagion by the new coronavirus. Therefore, they decided to ban the demonstration, which should have the presence of AfD parliamentary leader in the Bundestag (German Parliament), Alice Weidel.

“In a situation where provocations, disturbances and violent clashes between protesters against the protests are expected, the minimum distance between two people cannot be guaranteed,” a spokesman for the Stuttgart City Hall told the German broadcaster SWR. He added that this significantly increases the risk of contagion from the coronavirus and therefore the decision to ban the act.

AfD said it plans to go to court to obtain authorization to carry out the protest, in which about 500 people were expected. A similar protest last week, however, brought together more than 5,000 protesters in the city.

Despite the relaxation of restrictive measures in Germany, protests continue to take place in several cities, with protesters disrespecting the distance and refusing to wear protective masks. The demonstrations started in mid-April, but since then there have been an increasing number of participants and concerned authorities.

The demonstrations bring together groups of the extreme right, anti-quarantine, anti-vaccine and propagators of conspiracy theories. Protesters claim to be against containment measures, vaccine plans and alleged state surveillance. Most of them are driven by false information.

Several German cities have events scheduled for next weekend. On Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned citizens of the ongoing manipulation by right-wing extremists.

“When radical and anti-Semitic extremists use protests to chase and divide, then everyone must keep much more than just 1.5 meters away,” Maas told the Die Welt newspaper, referring to the minimum distance limit recommended in the country.

The minister also said that Democrats should take the protest’s objectives seriously. “The freedom of the Constitution, which many protesters refer to, finds its limit in the freedom of our neighbor,” he added.

