Stuttgart get the victory at home against Werder Bremen (1-0)

04/04/2021 at 5:32 PM CEST

The Stuttgart added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him Werder Bremen this sunday in the Mercedes benz arena. The Stuttgart came with the intention of regaining the path of victory after losing the last game against the Bayern Munich by a score of 4-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Werder Bremen he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against VfL Wolfsburg. With this defeat the Bremense team was placed in thirteenth position after the end of the duel, while the Stuttgart is seventh.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half came the goal for the local team, who debuted their light with a goal from their own goal. Ludwig augustinsson in minute 81, ending the match with a final score of 1-0.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Stuttgart who entered the game were Darko Churlinov, Daniel Didavi, Atakan karazor and Pascal Stenzel replacing Matthew Klimowicz, Philipp Forster, Gonzalo castro and Tanguy Coulibaly, while changes in the Werder Bremen They were Yuya osako, Davie selke, Eren Dinkci and Patrick Erras, who entered to replace Roman Schmid, Niclas Fullkrug, Christian gross and Kevin Mohwald.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card. He showed a yellow card to Philipp Forster, of the Stuttgart and two to Kevin Mohwald and Maximilian Eggestein of the Werder Bremen.

With these three points, the Stuttgart ranked seventh with 39 points, while the Werder Bremen he was in thirteenth place with 30 points at the end of the match.

The next match of the competition for both teams will be played at home: the Stuttgart will be measured with the Borussia Dortmund and the Werder Bremen will play against him RB Leipzig.

Data sheetStuttgart:Gregor Kobel, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc Kempf, Mateo Klimowicz (Darko Churlinov, min.78), Philipp Forster (Daniel Didavi, min.78), Wataru Endo, Borna Sosa, Tanguy Coulibaly (Pascal Stenzel, min.89) , Gonzalo Castro (Atakan Karazor, min.86) and Sasa KalajdzicWerder Bremen:Jiri Pavlenka, Omer Toprak, Marco Friedl, Christian Gross (Eren Dinkci, min.84), Theo Gebre Selassie, Romano Schmid (Yuya Osako, min.73), Kevin Mohwald (Patrick Erras, min.88), Maximilian Eggestein, Ludwig Augustinsson, Niclas Fullkrug (Davie Selke, min.74) and Milot RashicaStadium:Mercedes benz arenaGoals:Ludwig Augustinsson (1-0, min. 81)