The former head of the Central Bank, Federico Sturzenegger, referred to the Government’s Argentine debt restructuring proposal, argued that the analysis should focus “on the fine print of the bonds” and assured that “there are clauses that are going to make it difficult to avoid default.”

“Will it be possible to avoid default? Now that the offer is launched, what matters in a market as professional as this is the fine print of the bonds. My impression is that there are clauses that are going to make it difficult to avoid default”, The former government official of Mauricio Macri wrote on the social network Twitter.

In that sense, Sturzenegger affirmed that Argentina has a history of choosing “the default path ignoring the technical details.” He asserted that the most famous case is the 1998 FRAN bonds with which USD 300 million were issued but certain clauses made it after the default into a debt of USD 6000 million, which made it “a catastrophe”.

For the former BCRA holder, Argentina is currently at risk of repeating history with the Centenario voucher (AC17). In this line, he maintained that “the bonds (the Centennial among them) have a clause that says that if there is a default, the creditors can legally claim ipso facto the capital and the interests that are owed to them to date.”

He also stated that the Centennial bond has an unusual sovereign debt clause (make whole clause) that forces the Argentine government to pay the principal and all interest (until 2117) if at any time it wanted to rescue it.

In this order, Sturzenegger questioned whether this situation has something to do with a restructuring and assured that it does. “The Cash vs Wilmington ruling of 2016 refers to a company with bonds with ‘Make Whole Clause’ that went into default. The judge considered that a voluntary decision of the issuer and understood that the obligations were triggered, “he explained.

The former head of the Central considered that if the same logic were applied to the Centennial voucher, it would imply transforming a payment of USD 2,000 million into one of USD 14,000, “eating almost a third of the savings that (Martín) Guzmán wants”.

According to the economist, “if that were the possible payment in a judicial decision, it will be difficult to achieve a voluntary agreement in this title.”

“Market prices do not reflect this view, nor is it even known if the Cash versus Wilmington ruling applies (I think it shouldn’t). But you have to be prepared. Rather, instead of showing the world how a restructuring is done, we will give a new example of how it should not be done ”he concluded.

After his explanation, the former head of the Central Bank during the Cambiemos government received, always through Twitter, a harsh rebuttal from Santiago Bausili, former Secretary of Finance during the same administration.

“A pity that you feed confusion with a subject that does not have it. As I explained, it is a standard clause, in favor of the country, that gives you the option of rescuing the titles if you want. It does not generate rights for bondholders and less a multiple in the potential claim as suggested. “was Bausili’s reply to Sturzenegger’s message thread.

It should be remembered that the government’s Argentine debt restructuring proposal, which involves a strong 62% interest rate drawdown, an average 5% capital drawdown and a three-year grace period, garnered support from economists and experts at the national and international level. .

While, the Ministry of Economy began this Monday the round of contacts aimed at bringing positions closer to the bondholders and being able to close the best possible exchange on May 8.

The exchange proposal covers 21 series of bonds, issued under the laws of New York and the United Kingdom, and denominated in dollars, euros and Swiss francs, totaling US $ 65,620 million. It includes the exchange of eligible bonds for ten new bonds (five denominated in dollars and five in euros), redeemable in annual installments, maturing in 2030, 2036, 2039, 2043, and 2047.