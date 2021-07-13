Sturridge will train with RCD Mallorca; without team since March 2020

31-year-old English forward

English international forward Daniel Sturridge, 31, a former player for Manchester City, Chelsea, Boston Wanderers, Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion and Turkey’s Trabzonspor, will exercise with RCD Mallorca starting tomorrow, the Balearic club announced on Tuesday. .

Daniel Sturridge has accepted the invitation sent by the team led by coach Luis García Plaza to participate in the training sessions of the first team “within their preparation process”, underlines the vermilion group on the footballer who has just recovered from a injury.

Trabzonspor was Daniel Sturridge’s last club

Sturridge joins the RCD Mallorca preseason as a free agent after terminating his contract with Trabzonspor in March 2020 over an issue related to illegal gambling.

The 26 times international with England was sanctioned with four months without playing football for telling his brother “to bet on his transfer to Sevilla in January 2018.”

The @RCD_Mallorca has extended an invitation for @DanielSturridge (Birmingham, England, 1989) to participate from tomorrow, July 14, in the training of the club’s first team as part of their preparation process https://t.co/td1PPp3ypL pic.twitter.com/Li3da0TEqh – Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) July 13, 2021

