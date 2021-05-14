Stupa and Ruiz, eliminated; Lebrón and Galán, go ahead

05/14/2021 at 9:43 PM CEST

Battle of favorites in the Cupra Open Vigo. The champions of the first tournament of the season, Juan Lebron Y Ale Galán, continues to advance steadily on the Galician tracks, on the way to its second winding of the season and they are already in the semifinals. A round in which the finalists in Madrid and Alicante did not get, Franco Stupaczuk Y Ale ruiz. Without a doubt, one of the surprises of the day after falling to Agustin Tapia Y Pablo Lima in an exciting match (7-6 / 6-3).

Lebron Y Prince, the number one in the ranking, put the direct in their duel against Ramiro Moyano Y Jose Rico (6-2, 6-2) imposing a hellish pace from the beginning. Despite the attempts of their rivals to change the dynamics, the efforts were in vain against an arsenal of hits, exits and volleys of the de Mariano Amat.

The third parties in competition in these semis will be Paquito Navarro Y Martin Di Nenno that put an end to the dream of Miguel Semmler Y Javi leal . The young pair added nine consecutive games unbeaten arriving from the pre-qualifying session but succumbed to a more experienced couple by a resounding 2-6, and 2-6. Say Nenno Y Navarrese will measure forces now with Prince Y Lebron for a place in the final.

In the last quarterfinal, Sanyo gutierrez Y Fernando Belasteguin they came back a set against Lucho Capra Y Maxi sanchez (6-3, 3-6, 2-6) in one hour and 48 minutes, to enter a semifinals in which they will beat Wall Y lime.-

In the women’s tournament, Ale salazar Y Gemma Triay they beat the twins Alayeto and will be measured at Delfina Brea Y Tamara icardo on the way to his second final of the season after signing the title in Alicante and falling in the semis in Madrid. On the other side of the picture, Virginia Riera and Patty Llaguno the faces will be seen before Aranzazu Osoro and Victoria Igleasias.