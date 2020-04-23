In 2015, Olivia Jackson performed a maneuver that was altered at the last minute without warning; she had an accident and went into a coma

The stunt double Olivia Jackson won a lawsuit filed against the company responsible for accident on the Resident Evil 6 recordings where she lost the left arm. Olivia was driving a motorcycle at high speed when she crashed into a car with a camera attached.

Stuntwoman Olivia Jackson with a sign that says ‘The Team Matters’, warning of accidents involving those involved in film recordings

The accident occurred in 2015, and Olivia spent 17 days in a coma. In addition to having to have her left arm amputated, the stunt double also had brain bleeds and spine fractures. Everything took place in South Africa, one of the scenarios used for the recording of the film, in which Olivia was the stunt double of the protagonist, played by Milla Jovovich.

In an interview with ABC News in September 2019, when she started the process, Olivia reported that she was tricked by the producers, who first said she would do a fight scene and, at the last minute, changed the scene, in which the stunt double would have to driving a motorcycle at high speed. Those responsible for operating the camera were unable to move it in time to avoid an accident, and then the collision occurred.

In addition, the producers pledged to pay any expenses related to accidents during the recordings, and repeated the promise after her hospitalization, but paid only $ 33,000, a part of the medical expenses that the stunt double had. “I would love to let everyone know about situations like this, so that they can take better care of themselves, so that it doesn’t happen again,” said Olivia in the interview.

The outcome of the lawsuit came out on April 1, but Olivia only spoke about it in a publication on Monday, 20. She reported that the judge found the stunt double to be at fault for the accident, and declared those responsible for the company Bickers Action SA blamed for the collision. Despite this, Olivia reported in one of the comments in the publication that she is unsure whether she will receive any financial compensation as the company has declared bankruptcy.

“They [a produção e direção do filme] they should also be held responsible, but unfortunately for me they escaped because none of the people involved had any insurance coverage for accidents, “said Olivia.

“I miss my old face. My old body. My old life. At least now I finally have a trial that proves that this scene was poorly planned and that it was not my fault,” said Olivia in an interview with the website Screen Daily.

On the same occasion, she pointed out that none of those involved in the film, including director Paul W. S. Anderson, helped her financially, even though the production had a profit of more than $ 320 million. Olivia had acted as a stuntman in other famous films such as Avengers: Age of Ultron and Mad Max, she now intends to release a biography about her life and what has changed with the accident.

My biography cover is now revealed. It’s been an amazing experience to work with the author Shannon Nixon & relive my crazy life experiences Posted @withregram • @oliviabiography On August 25, 1981, Olivia Jackson was born at Kempton Park Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa. At 19 years old, Olivia became an international model. In 2006, Olivia pursued her dream of backpacking Asia and studying Buddhism in the monasteries of India. A year later, Olivia moved to Thailand and became a professional Muay Thai boxer. In 2009, Olivia got her first job as an actress and stuntwoman in The Burma Conspiracy. For the next six years, Olivia worked in film, rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after stuntwomen in the industry. She doubled for actresses like Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road and Elizabeth Olsen in Avengers: Age of Ultron and was set to work as a stuntwoman on Wonder Woman. But that never happened. On September 5, 2015, on the set of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Olivia’s life changed forever when a camera vehicle collided into her as she performed a motorcycle stunt. Olivia suffered 20 severe injuries including an amputated left arm, a partially de-gloved face, paralysis of the upper left hand side of her body, multiple broken bones, and nerves ripped from her spinal cord. Doctors did not expect her to survive. After a 17-day medically induced coma, Olivia woke up in the hospital to learn what happened to her. It’s been five years since the accident. Olivia will live in pain for the rest of her life, but she hasn’t let that stop her from recovering as fully as she can and living her life, traveling with her husband, practicing martial arts, and taking up horseback riding. Olivia’s life is one of adventure, resilience, and overcoming tragedy. And we’re about to tell her whole story. #bookcoverreveal Cover Photo by: @lightinthedarkphotography Cover Design by: @axglazier A post shared by Olivia Jackson (@oliviathebandit) on Apr 12, 2020 at 7:24 am PDT

