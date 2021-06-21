Stunning New Final Trailer for GI Joe Snake Eyes: The Origin

Snake Eyes: The Origin, a spin-off film that will tell the origins of one of the most popular GI Joe in the franchise, opens in theaters on August 20

Paramount and Hasbro intend to reset the GI Joe franchise by recalling some of the characters that we have already seen in the 2009 and 2013 films, and they want to do it by giving a solo film to one of the most popular characters of the franchise inspired by the popular line of action figures, the ninja Snake Eyes.

Snake Eyes: The Origin stars Henry Golding (The Gentlemen) who replaces Ray Park (The Phantom Menace) in the role of the silent ninja Snake Eyes, a tenacious solitary warrior who, after saving the life of the heir of the Arashikage, is taken in by this Japanese clan . Upon their arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes how to become a ninja warrior, while providing him with something he longs for: a home. But when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty will be put to the test, even if it means losing the trust of his allies.

The movie will answer a lot of questions from fans

The trailer continues to provide details about the mysterious past of the character, which in this movie will answer a lot of questions that fans ask themselves: Why does he call himself Snake Eyes? How did he become part of the ninja clan where he was instructed? How did you become part of the Joe’s? and will explain how he lost his voice and acquired his famous armor. Also as explained in a recent behind the scenes, the story seems that it will be more faithful to the origins of the character told in the comics than what we could see in the two previous GI Joe films.

Úrsula Corberó (La casa de papel), in the role of the Baroness, stars alongside Henry Golding, Samara Weaving, Iko Uwais and Andrew Koji.

Snake Eyes: Origin is directed by Robert Schwentke (RIP: Deadly Police Department, Insurgent), from a script written by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel.