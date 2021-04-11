Stunning, Maribel Guardia shines in a cute mini short

Stunning, Maribel Guardia shows off in a cute mini short | INSTAGRAM

Sign in to your official account Instagram, the gorgeous actress Maribel Guardia showed that the passage of time does not matter, because every time we can see her more beautiful than the day before, just like yesterday’s publication, where she was seen in an attractive set of mini shorts and hoodie with a white floral print and black, with which she looked fabulous.

It had already been a few weeks that the also singer She was not seen in this type of casual outfits, because lately she had dedicated herself to sharing images modeling with unique dresses, very much in the style of spring, so with this publication, a wholesale impact on the audience in the social media.

In addition, there is the fact that it is not very common for pretty driver appears posing in such short outfits, showing every inch of her super toned legs, unless she is flirtatious sports set, with whom he exercises, so having shared this spectacular image captivated everyone and wholesale enchanted his loyal fans.

That was how, posing super glamorous and in profile to the lens of the camera that captured her, Maribel guard She looked splendid and most attractive, showing that the sacrifices that fitness life entails have very noticeable results, and really not just anyone can maintain them over the years, as she has done.

Based on a lot of effort and dedication, as she herself says when the opportunity presents itself, because we know that that steel abdomen and those Amazon goddess legs were not manufactured overnight.

Wishing happy Saturday with this famous phrase, it was that the beautiful televisa collaborator accompanied the illustrious snapshot, where she left thousands of ice creams: “Worry about what others think of you and you will always be their prisoner”, this caused her publication to quickly gather a more than 46.7 thousand red hearts, and many comments that flatter the impressive beauty of the almost 62-year-old model.

A detail that undoubtedly attracts attention is that even at her age, in addition to showing off impeccable skin and a heart attack silhouette, Maribel does not give up the use of the highest heels, so this time she complemented her outfit with a pair of patent leather ankle boots with a white tip, the same ones that make your legs show off your shapely muscles to the maximum.