Stunning !, Kimberly Loaiza debuts look and silhouette | Instagram

Really stunning! This is how the beautiful Kimberly Loaiza looks on her return to social networks officially, which she did spectacularly with a new look and silhouette.

The wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja showed that motherhood again made her feel great and returned to the networks, where she is one of the queens, more beautiful than ever.

Kimberly Loaiza celebrated her return with a fitted dress with a colorful print and quite short, this to show off her new silhouette and beautiful legs to the fullest, something that the fans greatly applauded.

The older cutie not only has a new silhouette, but also a spectacular makeover. A couple of days ago she shared that she was in the process but had not shared the result, which ended in a very long blonde hair that makes her look like a Kardashian.

The musical artist of the moment shared on Instagram a photo shoot in which you can see what complemented her outfit with white tennis shoes and some accessories. Kim loaiza She posed like a pro for the camera and she looks beautiful.

The images were accompanied by a “Hello, I returned”, which drove his millions of followers crazy. The three photos shared more than 10 hours ago have exceeded 2 million reactions on the famous social network.

Kimberly’s followers did not miss the opportunity to show her in their comment box how happy they are for her return, how much they love her and how beautiful she looks after giving birth. mini JD.

However, this was not all, as the beautiful influencer also made some Tik Toks for her followers, where it was more than clear that she is quite recovered since she danced and took out prominent movements to make Internet users even more in love. The funniest video was in which JD Pantoja intervened so that Kimberly Loaiza did not go too flirtatious.

Recently, Kimberly and Juan shared the images of the birth of Kima Sofía’s little brother, social networks were overwhelmed to know the face of Juan de Dios Pantoja Loaiza.

The birth of mini JD caused enormous expectations; However, it did not come as a surprise to his parents, who already had the background of the beautiful Kima.

The interpreter of You lost me She made it known that she was pregnant when she was almost 7 months pregnant, but she worked until the last moment, since even while in the hospital she recorded Tik Toks with Juan where she pointed out the time had come and said goodbye to her cuteness since to quarantine.

After Juanito’s birth, Kim appeared sporadically on social media; but it was yesterday that he officially returned to his projects.

Something that attracted enormous attention was a Tik Tok that Pantoja shared in which Kimberly loaiza it was like a “milk cow” and he took mother’s milk. The comments were pretty negative, but the YouTube star and Kimberly Guadalupe Loaiza Martínez They responded in the best way, with another funny Tik Tok about “father’s milk”.

There have been few appearances of mini JD in networks, but it is already a celebrity. It is expected that Kima’s brother will soon appear constantly in the content of his parents just like his little sister, who is even compared to other celebrities such as Stormi Webster, daughter of Kylie Jenner.