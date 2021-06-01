“Stuffed?” Consuelo Duval returns as Federica on video

“Stuffed?” Consuelo Duval returns as Federica in video | Instagram

The actress Consuelo Duval shared a new video in her stories that has sown doubts, the famous interpreter of “Federica Plush“It reappeared full of furniture very similar to those that adorned the scenography that characterized the comedy broadcast. Could it be that your popular program is returning to television?

The “Mexican actress“52 years old, Consuelo Duval, He recalled part of these moments with his followers with whom he shared part of a material in which he is surrounded by stuffed animals

In the story, the television actress wrote a message in which she is totally surprised. What happens? Question the very figure of the small screen.

And so suddenly … My house turned from P.Luche … FEDERICA ??? KHASTAPASANDAAA !!! It reads in the post.

The comedian, who years ago rose to fame after her participation in the popular television series “La Familia Peluche” winks as she recalls details of the acclaimed television program created, directed and acted by Eugenio Derbez along with Consuelo Duval and others. recognized characters of the artistic environment.

When you open the Instagram story, you can hear the theme that opened up the comical situations experienced by one of the most dysfunctional families on the screen.

While you listen to part of the intro which reads: “We are a Peluche family, the whole family is very united” … the presenter, María del Consuelo Dussage Calzada, better known as Consuelo Duval, appears seated in an armchair that seems to be lined stuffed like all other furniture and even a stuffed phone.

On the other hand, the “investigator of La Máscara” would have announced in recent days the premiere of the new series by her colleague, Eugenio Derbez, who recently premiered “De Viaje con los Derbez” 2, the series that he premieres with his family for second time.

Eugenio Derbez and Consuelo Duval, who have worked together for several years, maintain a strong bond of friendship and it was in recent days that the film, theater and television comedy actress gave all her support to the comedian and producer in this new endeavor.

With her characteristic humor, Federica Peluche took over Consuelo’s Instagram account to share a claim to “Ludovico” which drew some laughter from her followers.

Well yeah lizard !! @ederbez Even if you make me those faces !! NEVER TAKE ME OUT !!! The Derbez have already gone on a trip twice …. DOOOOOOS !! And today the second season opens #deviajeconlosderbez Why are they not a NORMAAAAAL family !! ??? I love you @alexrosaldo Make it a success

Subsequently, Eugenio Derbez reacted to the comment thanking and expressing his affection for María del Consuelo, a co-worker for many years in programs such as “La Hora Pico” and “La Familia Peluche”.

Sweet! We love you. Thanks

In other comments of the publication, messages such as

It is that they are not a normal family, super normal

Traveling with the stuffed animals?

Make a trip with the stuffed animals !! fans point out in some of the petitions.

Renowned “voice actress” who will lend her voice to children’s tapes including “Cowgirls”, “Incredibles 1 & 2”, “Zookeeper”, “Planes 2: Rescue Team”, to mention only some of her productions, she is always very affectionate with her collaborator.

What has also aroused some rumors, however, on several occasions they have also made it clear that they have an excellent working relationship and friendship, therefore, there is a lot of trust between them.

What there is no doubt is that the followers of both would love to see them perform together again, so according to what they said, they hope that very soon they will be encouraged to carry out some collaboration.