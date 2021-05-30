Studying 2013 tapering for clues to future tapering

Credit Suisse has published a paper in which it tries to analyze what happened in the 2013 tapering in search of clues about what could happen in the next tapering.

I don’t know to what extent the situations are comparable. On the one hand, in 2013 it was more by surprise than now, that everyone sees it coming and above all, the fortune that the FED had put on the table in 2013 does not have much to do with the current one.

But you can always get interesting clues. One of the ones that seems clearer to me is that emerging markets don’t usually work well either before tapering, when the market starts to “smell it” or afterwards.

See this quote:

We looked at the performance of the major equity markets and sectors both before and after the 2013 taper tantrum episode. Within the major regions, emerging market equities were one of the most lagging behind both before and after the taper tantrum. . US real rates skyrocketed around 60 basis points in May 2013, pushing the dollar up, putting severe downward pressure on EM currencies, leaving most emerging markets vulnerable sudden movements in currencies due to current account deficits and low foreign exchange reserves. During this time, emerging markets were also vulnerable to capital outflows. Although we expect emerging markets to remain susceptible to rising US yields, most emerging markets are now in a much better position compared to 2013, with large foreign exchange reserves and better current account dynamics.

Let’s see what happened in the rest of the markets:

As shown in the table below, the initial sale of equities only lasted a couple of weeks and markets began to trend higher in the following months, despite real rates remaining in positive territory.

Excluding emerging markets, Japanese equities were the hardest hit in the taper tantrum episode. Japan had a major rebound during the first months of 2013 as a result of aggressive easing policies, known as Abenomics (adopted by then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe), which led to a sharp depreciation of the Japanese yen, benefiting exporters and the variable income. Following the tapering comments, Japanese equities corrected sharply and remained weak in the following months. The UK also lagged behind during the taper tantrum episode. This was mainly due to the weakness of the miners, as the prices of raw materials declined in 2013 (the stronger dollar is one of the reasons).

Bernanke dropped tapering in May 2013 and officially announced it on June 19, 2013 with entry into force in September.

If we are going to see sectors of the MSCI World we also see very clear reactions:

Jose Luis Carpathians