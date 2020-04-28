Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Bohemia Interactive, developer and distributor of DayZ, shared an important and unfortunate news for fans of the game. The studio responsible for supporting DayZ will close its doors.

According to the Bohemia Interactive announcement, his studio in Bratislava, Slovakia will cease to operate. The above after a “mutual decision between the administration and the heads of the studios” will be made.

It is important to note that this decision will not affect the future of DayZ. In fact, Bohemia Interactive assured that the future of the game remains the one it was planning. The only difference is that some of the novelties will take longer to arrive than originally stipulated.

“This year, development will focus on stability, bug fixes, and gameplay improvements. As well as small-scale content, ”explained Bohemia Interactive.

We recently closed our Bratislava studio. It was a mutual decision between management and studio leads, and we want to thank all team members for their contribution. This decision won’t affect the future dev. of DayZ, which will continue as outlined here: https://t.co/iXt1gntkTa pic.twitter.com/Ca6nKH4KcW – Bohemia Interactive (@bohemiainteract) April 27, 2020

DayZ development isn’t closed. TLDR: updates all year, with longer gaps between them.

Everything is going by the plan published in January: https: //t.co/uJNd0sGbp6 – DayZ 🖥 🎮 ❤️ (@DayZ) April 26, 2020

Among the new features that DayZ fans can expect in the near future are new game mechanics, such as one involving broken bones. On the other hand, there will also be quality of life improvements, additional modding features, and more.

At the moment it is unknown when all these news will arrive at DayZ.

