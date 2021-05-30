Study: Women Vote More Than Men in the US

Many were surprised when white women voted for Donald Trump in 2016, but really, they shouldn’t have been surprised.

Although women in general tend to vote Democrats, white women have regularly voted Republicans since the 1950s, a fact that may have been obscured by traditional voter analysis that establishes white men as the default group. .

“When you use white men as the standard, of course women look super democratic, because white men are disproportionately much more Republican,” says Jane Junn, professor of political science and gender and sexuality studies at the University of the South. Of California.

“When you use that as the reference category from which to analyze everything else, you don’t see that pattern of white female support for Republicans, and for Trump in particular, and the same thing happened in 2020,” Junn explained to the Voice of america.

Junn is the co-author of a paper that suggests that analysis of voting behavior that interprets results for women as deviating from patterns set by men is outdated and obscures true voter preference.

When it comes to voter analysis, the default group is traditionally the largest group of voters. And although women outnumber men, and have done so since the 1960s, white male voters are still the norm by which all other groups of voters are compared.

Men, particularly white men, are not the largest group of voters in the United States. “ Jane Junn, professor of political science and gender and sexuality studies at the University of Southern California

“It violates what we would normally do when we use statistics to interpret group-based behavior, which, that is, incorrectly identifies the modal group… Modal simply means the largest group, and men, particularly white men, are not the group. largest number of voters in the United States, ”Junn says. “They are actually women. White women are the modal group in US voting behavior, and that applies nationally and locally as well. “

In 2020, 69% of women who were eligible to vote reported casting their ballot, compared to 65% for men. In the 2016 presidential election, 63% of women and 59% of men reported voting.

“What is the modal group?”

When it comes to race and gender, 69.6% of white women reported voting, compared to 67% of white men in 2020. While in 2016, 66.8% of white women and 63% of white women , 7% of white men reported voting.

Junn says the white male approach to voter analysis is limiting because it does not take into account the dynamic nature of the electorate.

“Point of view encourages us to think in static terms,” ​​he says. “It encourages us to think of behavior only as a function of the past, or primarily as a function of the past, and it encourages us to think that things are stable.”

Rethinking how votes are analyzed requires undoing centuries of conditioning, says Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Surveys at Rutgers University.

What is the modal group? What is the norm? What is the ideal within the political sphere? ”Asks Koning. “The political sphere has always been synonymous with masculinity and masculinity, and I think it takes a long time to change, reverse and evolve from something like that.”

Setting white men as the normal standard by which everyone else is compared can imply that anything that is different from that is abnormal or deviant, according to Junn.

“Why do we still say, you know, the senator from Kentucky, but do we have to say the senator from West Virginia? Or the presidential candidate Joe Biden and the black vice presidential candidate? Junn says. “Modifiers are always attached to categories that are unusual or different.”

Koning agrees. “He’s creating a very specific framework through which to view the political system which, frankly, may not be the framework that is beneficial or most beneficial to the public good and the advancement of society.”

She thinks it will take many more election cycles to break the historical habit of painting men as the modal group.

“This discussion has leveled off in the classroom. I think this discussion is emerging within gender studies and women in politics programs. I don’t know if this discussion has really reached a generalized level, ”says Koning. “I don’t think it’s a conversation that’s being on the cutting edge yet, even after all this, even after all these decades.”

With information from VOA