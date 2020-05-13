A little over two months ago in Argentina there was no mention of the coronavirus. For this reason, at the opening of sessions of Congress, the president, Alberto Fernández, did not name the topic.

What he did talk about was dollars. Of those who allegedly escaped during the last year of the administration of the government of Mauricio Macri, a year that coincides with the largest disbursements of the millionaire loan that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) granted to Argentina.

The President had already entrusted the task to the president of the Central Bank (BCRA), Miguel Pesce. “The Central Bank is analyzing in detail the way in which our country received foreign currency as loans and the destination that they deserved,” said Fernández. “It is the most damaging speculation that a society can face: to go into debt only for the benefit of speculators and lenders,” he added, and then ask “never again for the revolving door of dollars that enter due to debt and run away, leaving scorched earth behind” .

But the coronavirus focused attention. After the opening of sessions, nobody spoke about the issue of dollars until last week, official voices began to put an issue on the agenda: generating a market in pesos.

In the Government they play two points. First with the report that the BCRA will present this week – it is speculated that it may be tomorrow – the President will have a detail of the Argentines who bought dollars since the IMF disbursements entered. A situation that they feel is persecutory in the market, but beyond what is thought, the truth is that Fernández will have the report on his desk in the next few hours.

The other point is to stop the operations that private savers and companies carry out to transform pesos into dollars.

In this sense, the focus is on financial dollars, both the dollar with settlement and the dollar of the Electronic Payment Market (MEP). That is, those that are obtained legally and with blank money through the purchase of bonds or stocks.

In the scheme contemplated by the Government, only individuals or companies that have dollars in their accounts may buy shares in foreign markets or bonds under foreign law.

Ultimately, the government’s plan is to establish a kind of levee to curb the flight of dollars from the system and, on the other hand, also to curb the demand for the US currency. If the dike works it will be a counterweight, they believe, to inflation that despite having the economy almost slowed down, continues with worrying numbers and difficult to reverse in the short term.

.