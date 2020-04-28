The genetic material of the coronavirus can remain in the air, even in open environments. This is suggested by a study published on Monday, 27, in the scientific journal Nature by Chinese scientists. It is not yet possible to know whether the virus particles detected are capable of causing infections.

Chinese researchers looked at 30 sites at Renmin (designated for patients with severe symptoms of covid-19) and Fangcang (field hospital for patients with milder symptoms). These locations can be divided into:

Patient areas, where people with coronaviruses had access, such as ICU, cardiac intensive care unit and infirmary rooms inside Renmin Hospital, a bathroom and work stations inside Fangcang Hospital.

Exclusive areas for medical staff who have been in contact with coronavirus patients.

Public roads.

In public places, the level of coronavirus was practically undetectable, except in areas with agglomerations. During the sampling collection, carried out between February 17 and March 2, scientists found a strong presence of coronavirus up to 1 meter away from a department store and also on the street near Renmin’s Hospital.

Within hospitals, in places with a higher frequency of disinfection, such as isolation wards and ventilated rooms for patients, a low concentration of coronavirus RNA was detected. But higher levels were found in the unventilated bathrooms used by patients.

The study reinforces the importance of hygiene, as some areas of access to the medical team also showed high concentrations of viral RNA, which were reduced to undetectable levels after the implementation of strict hygiene procedures.

At the Fangcang field hospital, scientists also took into account that the virus may be suspended again when doctors remove their protective clothing, as the virus deposited on the clothes gains speed during the act.

The research has limitations because of the small sample taken by the scientists. The results found, however, provide guidance for future research on the spread of the disease through the air.

