Study Shows We Still Look Like Earth’s First Animals

To carry out the research, the scientists selected four animals of the more than forty recognized species of the Ediacaran period. The size of these animals varied remarkably, as some measured a few millimeters while others reached up to a meter in length. Among the species analyzed are the kimberella (a teardrop-shaped animal that lived at the bottom of the sea) and the ikaria (animals that were the size of a grain of rice and that crawled through organic matter).

All four animals were multicellular, with cells of different types. In addition, some of these species lacked limbs and even heads, so they had an appearance similar to a rounded bath mat.

Scientists have also discovered that some of these animals were capable of repair damaged parts of your body through a process known as apoptosis. And, as research has shown, the genes involved in this process are key components of the human immune system, helping, for example, to eliminate cells infected by a virus or precancerous cells.