Study Shows Sherlock Holmes’ Trick To Remember Anything Works

The popular television series Sherlock, where Benedict Cumberbatch played a modern version of the famous detective, made an almost infallible method of remembering any data or detail fashionable: the ‘Palace of Memory’. Now science shows that it is effective.

As stated by Computer Hoy, this technique, also known as the ‘Loci method’, is not modern, but there is evidence that it does more than 20 centuries it was used by Romans and Greeks.

In fact, Cicero he used it to remember his long speeches in the Roman Senate, and he learned it from the Greeks. Centuries later, medieval monks used this method to memorize the Bible.

The ‘Palace of Memory’ consists of imagining a place that we know perfectly, such as our house, our room or a place where we feel comfortable. Then it comes to mentally walk that place and associate with specific places in that ‘palace’ what we want to remember.

Now a study shows that this method is indeed effective. A group of neuro-researchers from the University of Vienna, led by Dr. Isabella Wagner, trained 50 people to learn a few words. Some of them used the method of the ‘Palace of Memory’, others used a different method and finally the rest no specific method. The brain activity of the participants was monitored.

The participants were then asked to recall the words learned from the 20 minutes, at 24 hours, and after 4 months. At 20 minutes, those trained with the ‘Loci method’ remembered 62 words, those who used another method remembered 41 and those who did not use training, 36 words.

24 hours later, those trained with the Sherlock or Cicero method remembered 56 words. Those who used another method remembered 30 and those who did not use a method remembered 21. Four months later, those of the method remembered about 50 words, while the other two groups remembered 30 and 27, respectively.

But the most curious thing is that the analysis of the neural monitoring of the participants revealed that those who used the method of the ‘Palace of Memory’ they registered less brain activity, despite remembering more words, which the researchers consider to be a sign that their brains functioned more efficiently.