Saturday June 13, 2020

A study by the University of Leeds in England affirmed something that soccer fans understand without consulting science: soccer makes you happy. According to this report, watching a full game in which your team wins causes the same “good stress” as walking 90 minutes.

Saying that football is synonymous with joy for many is unclear, but for fans of the sport it is obvious and logical, that science does not need to confirm or deny it. But when scientists take our side, we can’t help but thank them, either.

A study from the University of Leeds showed that the feeling of watching your team win a game is so pleasant that it leaves your mood positively altered for up to 24 hours.

The test was performed on 25 Leeds United fans, who had their heart rate measured before, during and after a game by their favorite club. In that sense, at the moment when Leeds had an opportunity to score a goal, the heartbeat frequency increased by 27%, signifying the peak throughout the engagement.

This study also stated that after watching your team win a game, blood pressure drops considerably, bringing medium and long-term benefits. On the contrary, seeing your team be defeated greatly increases the pressure, something very damaging in the long run.

Finally, experts also stated that the “good stress” to which a fan who watches a soccer game is subjected is so high that it generates the same response in the body as a 90-minute walk.