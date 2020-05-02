Driven by the strength of the Chinese economy in the 2009 crisis, most emerging countries will not be able to escape the recession this time. While, in the financial crisis, 38% of these economies saw their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) decline, in 2020, they should be 75%, according to a survey carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Economics (Ibre / FGV) based on data from the International Monetary Fund ( IMF).

11 years ago, with the propulsion of China, the emerging countries, together, even managed to have a 2.8% increase in GDP. For this year, however, the projection is for a retraction of 1.1%. “Who pulled these economies in 2008 and 2009 was China, which is now at the center of the crisis. Even if it grows 1% or 2% (the IMF estimate is 1.2%), it is a very big blow”, says economist Marcel Balassiano, responsible for the survey. In 2009, the country advanced 9.4%, creating demand for commodities and benefiting economies like the Brazilian one.

Even if its GDP increases this year, China no longer has the same potential to boost so many countries, given that its economic model has also been shifting towards domestic consumption, and no longer in investments in infrastructure. “Domestic consumption has gained weight in recent years and the Chinese must also be insecure now to leave home, which will have an impact,” says economist Silvio Campos Neto, from consultancy Trends.

Another difference that hurts the emerging countries this time is that these countries are no longer growing at an accelerated rate as they were in the 2000s. At that time, with the cycle of high commodities, the emerging countries were better positioned to face the crisis, with room for policies more aggressive fiscal policies.

Brazil is precisely one of those that will face this change of scenario more closely. “The country is in a worse situation when compared to the last global crisis because it comes from a weak recovery after a recession,” adds Balassiano.

In 2009, Brazilian GDP fell 0.1%, the same number as the global economy. For this year, however, the IMF projects a drop of 5.3% for the country, which will mean a more marked decrease than the global average.

World situation

The nature of this crisis, due to a health issue, will make it much more global and profound, according to the Ibre / FGV study. Worldwide, 80% of countries are expected to experience a drop in GDP this year – China and India will be among the few that will have positive, albeit modest, numbers. In 2009, 47% registered a decrease.

“The current crisis will be worse than the previous one. If we look at the global GDP, the drop will go from 0.1% in 2009 to 3% this year”, says Marcel Balassiano.

Among the advanced countries, the scope of the crisis will also be greater, shows the Balassian survey. In 2009, 85% of them registered a decline in GDP. This year, they should be 100%. Although more affected, some of these economies may have a faster recovery, says economist Álvaro Frasson, from BTG Pactual Digital. “It is difficult to know what the recovery will be like, but given that monetary policy has had little effect, it is to be expected that the United States, for example, will recover faster, as it has more room for fiscal policy.”

Campos Neto recalls that emerging markets such as Brazil, Mexico and Russia are likely to suffer from the fall in oil prices. For Fabio Silveira, economist at Macrosector, in an optimistic hypothesis, without a second wave of the pandemic, the global recovery may come from the end of this year. “For now, what we can safely say is that the crisis will be much deeper than that of 2009.”

Silveira recalls that, while in 2008 and 2009, the crisis was mainly financial, but with the potential to expand into the real economy, today the situation is the opposite. “Now, there is a paralysis in the real economy that can contaminate the financial side, reissuing, in the sequence, the crisis of 2009.”

.